SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police need your help to find a woman who they said robbed a Springfield bank.
Police were called to the Regions Bank in the 100 block of S. Durkin Dr. Thursday just before 5 p.m.
They said an African American woman with dreadlocks dressed in all black clothing came in and handed a teller a note demanding money.
The teller gave the woman an undisclosed amount of cash, and the woman ran on foot eastbound.
If anyone recognizes her or has any information, they can call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.