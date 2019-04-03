DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A search is underway for a woman accused of meth delivery.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it’s looking for Adrienne McClure, 30. She is wanted on a meth delivery charge.
The same suspect is accused of hiding a bag of meth in her genitals when police stopped a car she was in on Feb. 19. Police say McClure and another suspect, 35-year-old Shawn Stolley, were driving around selling meth to people in a car after midnight when officers approached. They say Stolley gave McClure the bag to hide.
Sworn statements say police seized the 11-gram bag that McClure had, along with a 4.5-gram bag from the passenger door pocket and a smoking pipe, in their investigation. Officers say McClure voluntarily removed the bag from her genitals at Decatur police headquarters.
Anyone with information on McClure’s whereabouts is asked to call Decatur/Macon County Area Crimestoppers at (217)423-8477. Information leading to an arrest could mean a reward of up to $1,000.