DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two women are facing charges after police said they were found in a stolen vehicle with close to 80 grams of crystal meth.
Rachel Brady and Jessica Holland are both facing charges for possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holland is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police stopped them at the intersection of Macon and College, because the registration on the Nissan Frontier showed up as belonging on a Chevrolet truck.
The officer ran the VIN number and found out the vehicle was stolen.
Holland was the driver. Brady was a passenger.
Police said a purse near the center console contained a blueish crystal substance. It tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 0.3 grams.
Officers said there was also a a clear plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance that they said Holland called "cut." It weighed 77.2 grams.
There was also a digital scale and unused plastic bags in the purse, police said. They said two other baggies with a white crystal substance weighing 2.7 grams and 2.5 grams were found.
Officers said 4.2 grams of an unknown powdery white substance was found in a folded paper towel.
Officers also said they found two "hitter pipes" in the vehicle.
Both women told police they did not know anything about the drugs.
Holland's bond is set at $25,000.
Brady's bond is set at $10,000.