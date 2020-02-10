DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Five women were arrested after police said they brought a car full of weapons to intimidate a woman in Decatur.
According to sworn statements, five women arrived after 8 p.m. Saturday to the 19-year-old victim's home and began banging on the door with their hands and feet while screaming. One of the women is accused of then going to the victim's vehicle and scratching the driver's side with a key.
Officers said they responded to the scene and located the vehicle in the parking lot of an address in the 3700 block of N. Woodford St. They said the occupants were uncooperative and wouldn't comply for 15 minutes, leading police to use a cover officer and separate arrest teams to take each person into custody.
Statements said a search of the car revealed a hammer, a metal baseball bat, a golf club, two handheld tasers, a wooden two-by-four, a crescent wrench and an unloaded Glock handgun, which was "not in a case, readily accessible and in a functioning state". There was a magazine containing three live rounds of ammunition next to the gun, police added.
The suspects include 20-year-old Geonna N. Parker, 24-year-old Rakya C. Hill-Williams, 25-year-old Tymoneshia L. Oliver, 29-year-old Tyeshia L. Oliver and 30-year-old Andrea T. Washington.
Communications with dispatch said the victim and Parker earlier "got into it at work" while both were on the clock at Caterpillar.
Parker faces charges of mob action, obstructing police, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct. The other four suspects are charged with the same counts.
All five posted $500 bond payments and are out of custody Monday.