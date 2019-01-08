DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman staged an armed robbery and is now behind bars, police say.
Police say Ashley Assanow, 21, told them two men came into Debbie’s Video Gaming, located along U.S. Route 36 in Decatur, before 12:30 a.m. on May 6 and took $586 from a store safe. A sworn statement says she claimed one of the men threatened to shoot her in the face and demanded money.
Security video showed two men – one of them armed – coming into the store with their faces covered as she reported. Footage also showed Assanow turning off one of the store’s “Open” signs at about 11:30 p.m. before the robbery and closing window blinds on the side of the business facing Route 36, police say. The statement says the owner of the business told police Debbie’s isn’t supposed to close until 2 a.m.
Police also used a search warrant to look at Assanow’s phone, which they say showed a message sent after midnight on May 6 saying “u gotta make it look like u really robbing me”.
Officers arrested her on Jan. 4.
Assanow is charged with reporting a false offense and burglary. Her bond in Macon County is set at $10,000.