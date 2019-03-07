DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A fill-in manager at a Decatur Jimmy John’s is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the company.
Sworn statements say Cecilia Woods, 29, stole the money between Nov. 23, 2018 and March 4, 2019 from a Jimmy John's located at 1130 W. Wood St. She’s accused of changing the mileage on deliveries using a system that calculates routes for drivers to show over 9,600 miles traveled instead of the actual 2,570-plus miles.
Police say changing the mileage, which pays out 35 cents per mile, meant she was paid over $3300 dollars instead of the close to $900 she was supposed to claim.
Officers say Woods was apologetic during an interview with law enforcement. She told police she changed the mileage so she could put it on her income tax return. Police arrested her on Wednesday morning.
Police did not say if Woods is still employed with Jimmy John’s.