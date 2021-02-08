SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -According to CDC data, 220 Americans die each day from opioid overdoses.
Dr. Roueen Rafeyan, chief medical officer for the Gateway Foundation in Springfield, said we are facing an epidemic within a pandemic.
"Addiction is a disease of isolation," Rafeyan said. "With the pandemic, we are facing not only opioid use disorder, but many other diseases have taken a second place when it comes to the urgency and need for treatment."
Dr. David Kushner, medical director for Brightside Clinic and Recovery, said it's a sad but true reality that opioid deaths are soaring in the United States.
"It's pills, but it's heroin," Kushner said. "Now, heroin is largely fentanyl. We're seeing it in younger kids."
But Kushner said from the Biden Administration could come a change in guidelines for treating opioid addiction.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services removed the special training and waiver requirements for physicians to prescribe a life-saving medication for patients with opioid dependence.
"Buprenorphine is a life-saving medication," Kushner said. "It's a medication that a person can take, and it will help them no longer crave the opioid they are addicted to."
According to Kushner, medical providers have to jump through hoops in order to be able to prescribe buprenorphine. He also said there is a shortage of providers who can do so, especially in rural areas.
"It can take 45 days for someone to be licensed to prescribe the drug, and that's the problem," Kushner said. "We need to make it available quicker and quickly train doctors, so we can help these patients in need."
While Rafeyan agrees removing these obstacles can increase patient access, he said the medication's availability also has the potential to be harmful.
"It has the potential for diversion and misuse," Rafeyan said. "There has to be ways of monitoring that."
Regardless, Rafeyan said prescribing medication isn't a cure for addiction.
"Treatment needs to be comprehensive," Rafeyan said. "Patients need to be involved in treatment that encompasses their physical health, psychological health (and) mental health, as well as their addiction issues."
The policy change was put on hold due to concerns over implementation. Anyone struggling with addiction can seek help from Brightside at 224-205-7863 or the Gateway Foundation at 217-405-4540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.