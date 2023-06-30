(WAND) —Political leaders and organizations across Illinois have released comments on the recent Supreme Court rulings.
303 Creative LLC v. Elenis
Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:
“Today’s Supreme Court decision allows LGBTQ+ discrimination to pervade under the guise of free speech. This decision weaponizes religious freedom as a boon for bigotry, and in doing so, puts the burden on the millions of Americans who have fought for their right to love and live as they are.
Throughout its 234-year legacy, the court has repeatedly had the opportunity to lead on the right side of history. Sometimes it has embraced that mantle of courage; but in its darkest hours, it has pushed civil rights to the wayside in the name of a retrograde agenda. Not yet ten years out from Obergefell, this court has turned its back on its mandate to protect the civil rights of all Americans.
"LGBTQ Americans deserve the same protections and rights as everyone else. Make no mistake: in Illinois, I promise that we will continue to fight to ensure you are respected and safe no matter who you love.”
_____________________
Equality Illinois' statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling
"When a business decides to open its doors to the public, that business should be open to all—a core American principle at the heart of how we treat one another. Yet, during a Pride Month when LGBTQ+ people are under attack across the country by hateful policies and violence, 6 anti-equality justices on the United States Supreme Court today issued a radical and reckless ruling that strikes at that American principle.
"This ruling ignores long-standing precedent and public norms to say that some businesses can turn some people away because of who they are. This is not what Illinoisans want. Illinoisans want a state where all people—including LGBTQ+ people—are equally welcomed in public spaces across the state. We know this because Illinoisans have spoken through their elected leaders to champion the cause of equality and fairness.
"In response to this ruling, Equality Illinois will collaborate with our legal partners, pro-equality public officials, and LGBTQ+ community stewards to determine the best course of action to defend the non-discrimination protections in the Illinois Human Rights Act. We will work to ensure the ruling is not used to allow further discrimination because of a customer’s sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion, national origin, sex, or other protected class.
"June is Pride Month, and Pride was founded in an uprising fueled by resistance, resilience, and fighting back. We will resist. We will fight back. Our dignity will not be diminished."
____________________________
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis:
“It’s shameful that the Supreme Court just issued a ruling that mistakes freedom of expression as a reason to deny service to LGBTQ+ people — on the final day of Pride Month. It’s nothing short of a license to discriminate, signed by the highest court in the land.
“Yet again, the conservative Supreme Court majority is out of touch with the American people’s expectations of its highest court. The majority of Americans embrace anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people — protections that exist to ensure that no one is turned away because of who they are or who they love. Still, LGBTQ+ Americans are being subjected to a tidal wave of hateful rhetoric and legislation across the country by Republican lawmakers, particularly targeting transgender youth.
“As Justice Sotomayor noted in her dissent, ‘the Court, for the first time in its history, grant[ed] a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.’ As a result, this case invites a return to a time when businesses regularly turned people away because of not just their LGBTQ+ status, but also their religion, race, national origin, sex, and more.
“Mark my words: I will do everything I can to ensure that the freedom to exist unapologetically prevails. June 30th might conclude Pride Month, but today’s ruling shows our work is far from over.”
____________________________
Illinois Department of Human Rights Director Jim Bennett released the following statement:
“When a business is open to the public, it should be open to all.
"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that betrays our nation’s values, undermines decades of settled case law that protects our marketplace from discrimination, and permits certain businesses to discriminate against historically marginalized groups simply because of who they are.
"Our antidiscrimination laws, including the Illinois Human Rights Act, exist to protect the rights of vulnerable communities. Before these protections were codified into law, businesses like banks, hotels, restaurants, and bars, posted signs and publicly refused to serve people who were not white, straight, male, able-bodied, or neurotypical. The court had an opportunity to strengthen anti-discrimination laws, but instead, it chose to harm LGBTQ people by relegating them to second-class status. They deserve far better from our nation’s highest court.
"The Illinois Department of Human Rights calls on each of us to ensure freedom and inclusion for everyone in the marketplace. We must not allow this regressive ruling to be used to instill fear. The Illinois Human Rights Act provides comprehensive protections against discrimination in public accommodations, as well as employment, housing, financial credit, and sexual harassment in education. If you believe you have experienced discrimination, you can file a discrimination charge by calling 312-814-4320 or 866-740-3953 (TTY) or emailing IDHR.Intake@illinois.gov.
"To learn more, visit https://dhr.illinois.gov.”"
Student Loan Forgiveness (Department of Education v. Brown and Biden v. Nebraska)
President Joe Biden released this statement regarding the decision to overturn his student loan forgiveness plan:
"This fight is not over. I will have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon.
"My Administration’s student debt relief plan would have been the lifeline tens of millions of hardworking Americans needed as they try to recover from a once-in-a-century pandemic. Nearly 90 percent of the relief from our plan would have gone to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year, and none of it would have gone to people making more than $125,000. It would have been life-changing for millions of Americans and their families. And it would have been good for economic growth, both in the short- and long-term.
"The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it.
"While today’s decision is disappointing, we should not lose sight of the progress we’ve made – making historic increases to Pell Grants; forgiving loans for teachers, firefighters, and others in public service; and creating a new debt repayment plan, so no one with an undergraduate loan has to pay more than 5 percent of their discretionary income.
"I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong.
"But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My Administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American.
"And later today, I will provide more detail on all that my Administration has done to help students and the next steps my Administration will take."
____________________________
Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:
“In the wake of the hardship experienced by debt-strapped Americans recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has denied them relief.
"40% of Americans with student loans do not have a college diploma. These are hard-working families just trying to get by, who hoped to further their education and instead found themselves often saddled with insurmountable debt.
"With this latest decision, the court — stacked with some of the most elite college degrees on earth — told millions of low- and middle-income people that higher education should return to being predominantly the province of the wealthiest Americans.
"Government exists to solve problems, not compound them. In Illinois, we have increased student assistance by 75% in just the last four years, making it possible for more people to afford college, including allowing people to attend community college free. With these actions we are helping people avoid taking out student loans in the first place.
"As we celebrate America's 247th birthday this weekend, let us remember that education is about lifting up every American so our nation and all her people, rich or poor, can thrive.”
____________________________
Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery issued the following statement:
"Today’s ruling is another example of how Trump’s SCOTUS justices continue to discriminate against people of color and lower income Americans while prioritizing the wealthy and corporate interests.
“There is nothing more painful than seeing students who are unable to continue their academic careers because of financial strains, or watching students graduate burdened by many thousands of dollars of debt. Black women are particularly affected by student loan debt, owing an average of $37,558, compared to the $31,346 white women owe. This ruling is a shameful slap in the face to students who are drowning in debt and exacerbates our country’s dramatic racial wage disparities.
“As educators and unionists, we have a moral responsibility to help all students afford higher education without being saddled with devastating debt. Research proves the positive impact of a college education on everything from wages and economic mobility to economic development and community health.
“Our union will continue to work with the legislature to revamp higher education funding in Illinois to ensure that students have access to an affordable, equitable education.
“The IFT is committed to organizing our members and partnering with allies to ensure that this right wing Supreme Court does not dismantle decades of precedent and settled law that protect our rights and democracy.”
____________________________
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission released this statement:
"The Biden-Harris Student Loan Debt Relief Program that was blocked by the Supreme Court today would have provided up to $20,000 in one-time student loan relief for eligible borrowers. The U.S. Department of Education has estimated that approximately 90 percent of student debt relief under the program was expected to go to individuals earning less than $75,000 per year. According to the Department of Education, more than one million borrowers in Illinois would have been eligible for relief under the plan; almost 680,000 applications from Illinois borrowers had already been approved for relief.
"With the pause on student loan repayment ending and payments due starting in October, it’s important for student loan borrowers to know that there are student loan repayment plans available to assist borrowers who may be struggling with payments, including updated income-driven repayment (IDR) plans that can make payments more affordable, depending on income and family size. To help ensure that borrowers are taking the steps necessary to be ready for repayment to resume this fall, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) encourages students to visit studentaid.gov, visit the ISAC Return to Repayment webpage, and to take advantage of free ISAC webinars covering return to repayment."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.