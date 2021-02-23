Polls opening for Consolidated Primary Election

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Polls are opening in Decatur Tuesday for the consolidated primary election.
It is the first city council primary election in ten years. Voters will narrow down the candidates for three city council seats from 12 to six.
The top six will advance to the general election on April 6.
Candidates on the ballot this year include:
- Chuck Kuhle, incumbent
- David Horn, incumbent
- Ed Culp, challenger
- Aldophis Cooper, challenger
- Elijah England, challenger
- Jacob Jenkins, challenger
- Marc Girdler, challenger
- John Phillips, challenger
- Hardik Shah, challenger
- Will Wetzel, challenger
- Marty Watkins, challenger
- Eric Summerlott, write-in
The initial number of candidates, 13, is what triggered a primary election.
Although there are now only 12 in the field, Chapple's name was withdrawn too late to be removed from the ballot.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find your polling place, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.