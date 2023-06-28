(WAND WEATHER)- Poor air quality is expected across Central Illinois today and tonight.
An "Air Quality Alert" remains in effect until midnight. Haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires are producing unhealthy air quality.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit time outdoors.
It'll be hot and humid today with highs in the upper-80s.
A few showers and storms are possible this evening into Thursday morning.
Another around of storms could become strong to severe Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.
It'll be even hotter and more humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. However, once you factor in the humidity, it'll feel more like 100°-108°.
Daily chances of showers and storms are in the forecast until early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
