SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police wanted to build better community relationships through a pop-up block party held Monday.
Police came to 13th Street and Division Street for this event. The community was able to come out for food, games and more.
It's a way for people to get to know the officers tasked with keeping them safe.
"Not only is it fun for us, but we get to meet the people that live in the neighborhoods that we do these outreach events at," said Officer Taylor Sullivan of the Springfield Police Department. "But it also gives people the opportunity to come out and speak with us and voice some concerns they may be having."
Outside of events like the block party, police also have Operation Juice Box and community meet and greets.
Police want to continue doing events like the block party this summer. People can find out more by visiting the Springfield police Facebook page.
