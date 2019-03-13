DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This Saturday, Decatur residents will be able to drop off unwanted TVs and other electronic appliances.
This includes multiple items banned from landfills, including gaming systems and home office electronic items.
Up to seven items may be dropped off for free.
Any additional items after seven will cost $10 per drop off.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.
To register for the event, select the "Register for Collection Events" button.