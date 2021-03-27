DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Inc. Spot and The Decatur Black chamber of Commerce joined forces to hold a pop-up event supporting local minority businesses.
"I'm like a kid man, a kid in a candy store walking through," Corey Walker, the President of the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce said about the several businesses that were at the event.
A 'candy store' themed around shining the spotlight on small businesses -- giving owners the chance to showcase their products.
"It's beautiful because a lot of times you don't have the funds necessary for a brick and mortar -- some people don't like to shop online and this give them the opportunity to touch and feel and smell all the items you have and you can make a killing in one day," Crystal Cleere said, owner of her small business, Crystal Cleere Collection.
The event has turned into a monthly program for Chamber of Commerce.
"We're trying to get the message out that the lifeblood of any community is through small business ownership," Walker said.
The event encourages everyone -- shoppers and business owners, to connect with one another.
"Just being in the same room with someone like minded, sharing your business concept and model and what you do, they can carry the message, the football for you," Walker said.
"Advertising, marketing, circulating dollars in the community -- that's a big thing right now and due to COVID-19, a lot of people haven't been shopping or can't shop so this is another great way of getting people out," Cleere said.
With the hope that local small business would eventually strike big.
"I think you can take one small business from a pop-up shop and make it into a brick and mortar and turn into a global business, I really do believe that. It only take one, two or three people to believe in your business," Walker said.
The next pop-up event will be in April.
