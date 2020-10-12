CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Some students in Champaign-Urbana are heading to a pop-up school to get their school work done.
La Escuelita is Spanish for The Little School House, a pop-up learning area for students who have had trouble with online learning.
"By providing a space for them to (be) able to safely go so they can get that help so they can get connected to their classes seems like a really important thing to do for them," said Nicole Fitting, a multi-linguist teacher who first set up the outside learning environment.
Fitting wanted to make sure kids knew how to connect to their classes and make sure they stay connected.
“In order to make sure the students were connected, I went out there to meet with whoever ended up showing up to be able to connect their computers to Wi-Fi there," Fitting told WAND News.
The number of students who showed up to La Escuelita kept growing, so leaders knew they needed to move to a larger space. They moved the learning support center to Stratton Elementary School. Here, students receive breakfast and get access to teachers, administrators and university students for help with their remote learning classes.
Darin O'Connel is one of the administrators for this learning space.
"It's a good environment where they know they’ll have good internet and a quiet place where they can get connected and learn," O'Connel said.
He said he loves being able to interact with students.
One of the classroom aides said he looks forward to coming and seeing the kids, but he can't wait until there are more students once school resumes for in-person learning.
