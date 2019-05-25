Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.