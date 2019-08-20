(WAND) – A battle over the best fried chicken sandwich is brewing on social media.
Last week Popeyes debuted a new chicken sandwich nationwide. Some people quickly compared the sandwich to Chick-fil-A’s signature fried chicken sandwich.
On Monday, fans of both sandwiches got into the argument when Chick-fil-A began a Twitter feud by posting “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [heart emoji] for the original.
Popeyes responded just a few hours later by retweeing Chick-fil-A and saying “…y’all good?”
... y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
No fans are posting memes and other fast food chains have been jumping in.
If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef 😉), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019
Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T— WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019