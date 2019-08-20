popeyes-new-sandwich-today-inline-190808_c7dfb6562cf33baa4ba67bc5638e552a.fit-760w.jpg

(WAND) – A battle over the best fried chicken sandwich is brewing on social media.

Last week Popeyes debuted a new chicken sandwich nationwide. Some people quickly compared the sandwich to Chick-fil-A’s signature fried chicken sandwich.

On Monday, fans of both sandwiches got into the argument when Chick-fil-A began a Twitter feud by posting “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [heart emoji] for the original.

Popeyes responded just a few hours later by retweeing Chick-fil-A and saying “…y’all good?”

No fans are posting memes and other fast food chains have been jumping in.

