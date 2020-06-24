DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has closed Popeye's in Decatur.
A WAND-TV crew observed a notice of closure from the health department on the front door of the business, located at 775 E. Pershing Road. The station then called the health department, which confirmed it had closed the store.
Department officials would not comment on why the business has been closed. An inspection report is not yet available on the MCHD database.
Nobody at the restaurant answered when WAND-TV called for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.