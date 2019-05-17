SADORUS, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators are now working to determine what caused a house fire in a Champaign County village.
Our media partner, the News-Gazette, reports the fire started in the 500 block of River Road in Sadorus at 1:06 p.m. on Thursday.
The woman living there told investigators she heard some kind of popping noise from the basement. She said she then found fire in the basement.
The woman was able to get out safely. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says it does not look like the fire is suspicious.