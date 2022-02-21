CHICAGO (WAND) - Multiple businesses on Chicago's northwest side were destroyed in a massive Monday morning fire.
At about 3:30 a.m., responders came to the 4300 block of N. Richmond St. in the Albany Park neighborhood and found flames consuming the Ultimate Ninjas gym. Flames were also damaging a nearby bar known as the Twisted Hippo.
Part of the brewery collapsed in the fire, NBC Chicago reports.
When crews arrived, they found fire on the second and third floors of an area apartment building, with nearby buildings also reportedly on fire. The reported collapse caused bricks to crash down onto nearby cars.
A man in his 60s was hurt by smoke inhalation and went to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition. There were no other injuries reported by 6 a.m. Monday.
The fire was reported to be "under control" by 6:45 a.m. Monday and was fully out by 9 a.m. About 150 firefighters were called to the area.
Twisted Hippo owner Marilee Rutherford said recovery from this fire is "going to be hard". The brewery has a told of 12 workers, and Rutherford said the business had been pushing to adapt and grow after dealing with the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Firefighters have started to investigated where the fire began and how it started.
