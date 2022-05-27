DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Standing Paddle Co. Decatur returns to Lake Decatur.
The company closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and there were no plans on reopening. However, at the beginning of the year the company announced new ownership.
"It's not been around for a couple of years now and we are happy to be back," said Scott Magruder, co-owner.
Standing Paddle Co. opened just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The company will open Friday - Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located under the Beach House. It will be $10 to kayak for a half and hour and $15 for a paddle board.
"I hangout down here and I don't want to leave it," said Rob Lipic, co-owner. "I go on vacations that look like this."
The Standing Paddle Co. will offer kayaks and paddle boards. The owners said there will be opportunities in the future for races. The companies owner said they also offer opportunities for rentals when The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has a show.
In addition, Amanda Stonecipher will teach paddle board yoga.
"Everybody needs to get out on the lake and it's so nice to be able to enjoy it in different ways," she said.
To sign up for beginner yoga on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. click here.
The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said the long weekend will be jam-packed with events and opportunities for families.
"We are excited and we are just trying to kick off summer with a big bang," said Jessica Milligan.
From Splash Cove opening to live music at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre and area bars and restaurants.
"There's tons of bands that are playing this weekend - places like Sliderz, Pop's Place, VFW and Bargenta," said Milligan. "It's not just Decatur, there are bands playing in the surrounding areas as well."
For a list of events and things to do Memorial Day weekend, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.