Love is Blind Q&A

This image released by Netflix shows Cameron Hamilton, left, and Lauren Speed in a scene from the romance reality series "Love is Blind." The couple, who have never met face-to-face, decided to get engaged based on the emotional connection they make while dating behind walls. The couple have been married for a year and a half. (Netflix via AP)

CHICAGO (WAND) - The popular Netflix show, Love is Blind, is looking for the next Mark or Jessica in Chicago. 

The show has been renewed for two more seasons and they are looking for Chicago-based contestants. 

The applications can be completed online. There are questions like, “What excites you about possibly finding the love of your life?” and “Do you have any ethnic or cultural deal breakers? If so, please let us know!”

Contestants on the show try to win over their fellow players without seeing each other. Each person is vying for a $100K prize. The next season will include new strategies, challenges and twists, according to a press release from Netflix. 