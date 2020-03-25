CHICAGO (WAND) - The popular Netflix show, Love is Blind, is looking for the next Mark or Jessica in Chicago.
The show has been renewed for two more seasons and they are looking for Chicago-based contestants.
The applications can be completed online. There are questions like, “What excites you about possibly finding the love of your life?” and “Do you have any ethnic or cultural deal breakers? If so, please let us know!”
Contestants on the show try to win over their fellow players without seeing each other. Each person is vying for a $100K prize. The next season will include new strategies, challenges and twists, according to a press release from Netflix.