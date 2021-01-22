DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are searching for alleged porch pirates and want public help to find them.
The three pictures attached to this story show the porch theft suspects. Police want anyone who can identify them to message or contact Detective Hitchens at (217)424-2734 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information can be anonymous shared through Crime Stoppers by calling (217)423-TIPS.
