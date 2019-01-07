CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – Remains of a portable meth lab were seized after police say they found them in a park.
Officers report that on the afternoon of Jan. 4, they found two bags in Clinton’s Kiwanis Park. They say the bags are part of what’s called a “shake and bake” portable lab. Police turned the drugs over to the Illinois State Police Meth Response Team and Task Force 6.
The “shake and bake” or “one pot” method of meth production is becoming popular because it requires less material and tools used to make meth can easily be thrown out on roadways, in parks or in the garbage. Meth production can involve plastic bottles, cold or allergy pills, cold compress packs, cleaning chemicals, lighter fuels and other items.
Police are reminding the public to stay away from suspicious packages or suspected drug activity and call officers right away.
“Methamphetamine production is extremely dangerous and can be hazardous to anyone who comes in contact with an active lab or it’s disposed contents,” police said in a press release.
Police did not release any other information Monday.