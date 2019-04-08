(WAND) - Portillo's is selling slices of its "Famous Chocolate Cake" for only 56 cents in honor of its 56th anniversary.
The sale will be offered Tuesday, April 9, with the purchase of any sandwich, hot dog, entree salad, pasta or ribs.
"Every year, we look forward to celebrating our special day with this one-of-a-kind treat as a way to say 'thank you' to our fans for their continued support," said Portillo's CEO, Michael Osanloo, in a statement. "We couldn't think of a better way to honor this milestone!"