CHICAGO (WAND) – Portillo's is offering up a taste of Chicago for weddings.
Portillo’s released new wedding catering packages. On the menu is the restaurant’s signature Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs. The package will come with food and necessary toppings for over 100 guests.
For the centerpiece you can have a flowing Cheese Sauce Fountain, served up with French fries and onion rings.
The package is only for late night weddings. Catering must be made between 9-11 p.m. and within a restaurant’s standard delivery area.
For couples who want to take Portillo's with them, the $399 "Love at First Bite" package ships food for 50 guests (including the restaurant's famous chocolate cake - heart-shaped, of course) to anywhere in the United States.
Find more information about bringing Portillo's to your wedding here.