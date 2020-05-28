SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield is getting a Portillo's restaurant, the company announced.
The new store will be along Veteran's Corridor at the intersection of Lindbergh Road and Veterans Parkway, a popular location for restaurants and retail in the city.
The company expects the restaurant to open in the second half of 2021. It will be a 7,800-square-foot location and will feature seating for over 190 people, a seasonal outdoor patio to seat over 50 guests, and double drive-thru lanes.
The store will have a "diner-themed" interior, Portillo's said, and will draw decor inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s. it will pay homage to Historic Route 66.
“Portillo’s is looking forward to expanding into our home state’s capital city,” said Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo. “Springfield is a great market, and we’re excited to be a part of the community.”
Portillo's has other central Illinois locations in Champaign and Normal.
