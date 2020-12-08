SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Portillo's opens Tuesday in Springfield.
The restaurant known for Chicago-style food will open its newest location at 3400 Freedom Dr. Other central Illinois locations include Peoria, Normal, and Champaign.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant will be open for drive-thru business only at this time. Delivery, curbside pick-up, catering, and inside dining will be available at a later date.
The restaurant has double drive-thru lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio.
The interior features a diner theme, drawing inspiration from the 1950s and To 1960s and paying homage to Historic Route 66.
To celebrate the opening, Portillo’s designed a limited-edition t-shirt for this location. Guests are invited to sign up for Portillo’s Birthday Club to receive one of these shirts on opening day in the drive-thru, while supplies last.
Fans who sign up also receive a slice of Portillo’s homemade chocolate cake on their birthday.
The drive-thru officially opens at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
