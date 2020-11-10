SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Portillo's is preparing to open its doors in the capitol city, and WAND News got a sneak peak inside the much-anticipated restaurant.
The director of new restaurant operations, Jeff Deppe, said this location will bring in both jobs and economic growth to the area.
"We're looking to hire around 150 people. We hired about 120 already and we're still hiring right now," Deppe said. "This restaurant will bring in at least three to four vendors that normally wouldn't be here. Then, on top of that, with the employees we're bringing out, obviously injecting some money into the local economy."
Portillo's arrival in Springfield was years in the making, but Deppe said it was all about waiting for the right location to pop up.
"That's all the traffic we need right there, given Veterans is a big vein through the city and right off of 72," Deppe said. "It's really why this site is one of the major selling points. That's why we didn't come in four or five years ago."
This will be Portillo's fourth location in central Illinois, and it's only fitting the Springfield location is the company's 66th restaurant. Deppe said the decor inside this dinner inspired restaurant sticks true to the history of Springfield.
"We just opened number 62 in Chicago, and this was actually slated to go before that. Because of the route coming through, the mayor personally requested this be number 66," Deppe said. "There's a couple of areas inside that focus on Abraham Lincoln himself, Route 66 and then Portillo's is mixed in a lot."
Portillo's will open on Dec. 8 for drive-thru and delivery only because of the pandemic. Right now until Nov. 25, the Portillo's food truck, which sits outside the restaurant, will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
