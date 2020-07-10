SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A plan to build a Portillo's in Springfield has accelerated, with the opening date moved from 2021 to 2020!
A Portillo's spokesperson confirmed with WAND-TV development has sped up, with construction beginning in July 2020. The restaurant is now expected to be done by the end of 2020.
The original plan to was open the Springfield Portillo's location in the second half of 2021.
The completed restaurant will be located in Veteran's Corridor, a retail and restaurant area found off high-traffic Veteran's Parkway in Springfield.
Find out more information here.
