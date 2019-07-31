SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, Riverton Fire and other area first responders are on the scene of a car crash along Old Route 36.
Authorities say Old Route 36 near Lanesville Road, between Buffalo and Illiopolis is closed because of a one-vehicle crash. Troopers say a large power pole is down and blocking the roadway.
Old Route 36 will closed between Lanesville Road and Kent Farm Road for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route.
There is no word on the driver's condition.