MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - There is a positive COVID-19 case at Mt. Zion Intermediate School, the district announced Friday.
Students at Mt.Zion Intermediate School will be sent home at 1 p.m. Students at Mt.Zion Junior High and Mt. Zion High School will be dismissed at 2:04 p.m. Additionally students at McGaughey and Mt.Zion Grade school will be released at 2:35 p.m.
The district will follow up through email with additional safety precautions.
