DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department said a positive COVID-19 case was found to be associated with the organization.
Leaders said they learned about the positive case Sunday. As a result, the health department is closed on Monday, Sept. 28 for "thorough cleaning and disinfecting of appropriate areas." Curbside or in-person scheduled for Monday at MCHD will be rescheduled, and officials said TB patients scheduled for Monday appointments should arrive at the same time Tuesday.
The county said it began contact tracing to figure out close contacts and determined exposure to be low risk. The person who tested positive is isolated Monday.
"Throughout the COVID-19 response, the Macon County Health Department has been as proactive as possible in implementing all measures possible to prevent the spread of illness," a statement the health department posted to Facebook said. "At this time, all staff and visitors to the building are screened upon entrance, social distancing is mandated, masks/cloth face coverings are required, visitors have been limited, and cleaning has been increased significantly. These measures will continue and any other guidance provided by IDPH will also be followed."
The health department said it will be able to notify all patients or clients who can be considered close contacts of the positive case by using its thorough screening process and record-keeping of visitors to the facility.
Questions can be addressed by visiting this link.
