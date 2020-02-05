CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A possible case of the coronavirus could be in Champaign County. However, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health district hasn’t confirmed the information.
Illinois Radio Network said on Tuesday that a child in the C-U area is suspected of having the virus.
Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, told the News-Gazette “We don’t comment on any cases that are pending.”
According to Illinois Radio Network, the child was under University of Illinois McKinley Health Center care. Director Dr. Robert Parker said the person was a child.
So far there have been two confirmed cases in Illinois and the Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating 41 possible cases. IDPH is not sharing any information about the cases under investigation.
They say the general public of Illinois is still at a low risk for getting the virus.