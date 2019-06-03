SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Averaging $11.50 per pack, Illinois is the second most expensive state to buy cigarettes, but rising taxes are causing concerns for local businesses who sell them.
The Illinois Senate voted to approve a $1 per pack tax increase on cigarettes, and a 15 percent wholesale increase. This is leaving tobacco shop owners worried they may go out of business.
William Peet, manager of Oldtyme Tobacco Company, believes people will start purchasing cigarettes out of state or even worse, turn to crime.
"I think the higher you raise taxes, it will increase the crime," Peet said. "People are going to smoke whether there (are) high prices or not, and the people that can't afford to will either go out of state or commit a crime to get tobacco."
Ginger Peet, Oldtyme's owner, says this isn't the first time the store has been impacted by taxes.
"In 2001 or 2002, the state did a full 10 percent increase and at that time, we lost a total of $6,000 a month in income," she said.
The American Cancer Society released a statement saying they expect almost 50,000 of Illinois adults who currently smoke to quit, but Ginger doesn't think this will be the case.
"It's not going to deter smokers," she said. "It's just going to make it harder for them income-wise."
The tax increase will go in effect on July 1.