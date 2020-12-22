URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Rest-Oration Church located at 1720 Philo Road in Urbana.
Anyone who attended the church between December 12 and December 22 could have been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were present during this time period, health officials said to get tested immediately, self-quarantine, and then retest this weekend.
People are asked to stay at home and not to attend any gatherings.
If you develop symptoms over the next 14 days, test again for COVID-19.
