LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Logan County Department of Public Health said it is concerned about a possible COVID-19 resurgence.
Officials said Logan County was reporting a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 0.7 percent on March 13. That number nearly tripled on March 23 to 2 percent.
"These numbers are of concern and we will continue to monitor the situation," LCDPH Public Health Administrator Don Cavi. "From a health and economic standpoint, the last thing anyone wants is for the numbers to revert to what we experienced previously. To prevent this, it will take the continued efforts of the community to work together.”
Citizens are urged to continue staying protecting and acting responsibly to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. People need to practice the critical steps of wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
"LCDPH supports the goal of the State of Illinois to increase herd immunity through widespread vaccination," a press release said. "By becoming vaccinated, you can protect yourself from becoming infected while helping to protect the community. LCDPH continues to make vaccinations possible by offering clinics throughout March and April."
LCPHD is opening its clinics to anyone 18 years and older as more population groups are becoming vaccinated. The health department said now is the time to take advantage of the opportunity as clinic spots become available.
Clinic dates and registration information can be found on the LCDPH website. People who are unable to register online can contact LCDPH at (217)735-2317.
