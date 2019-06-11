EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A possible explosion led to a fire in an Effingham garage, responders say.
Crews say they responded before 6 p.m. Monday to 215 E. St. Louis Ave., where they found heavy smoke and fire on the west side of the building. Firefighters heard reports of an explosion while on the way to the scene.
A person found lying in the yard of the east side of the structure was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital.
According to firefighters, the fire was out 35 minutes after they responded. Multiple other fire vehicles, including two from Teutopolis, responded to the fire.
Crews say a residence at 307 N. 2nd St., which is located south of the garage, took siding damage from the fire’s radiant heat.
Responders are classifying the fire as incendiary Tuesday. Effingham police and the Effingham Fire Department are investigating the cause and point of origin.