SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a possible explosion and structure fire drew a response from them late Thursday.
Crews say the fire happened at a building along Gatlin Drive in Springfield. Firefighters went to the scene at about 9:50 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the structure.
There were no injuries, WAND-TV was told, and the fire was extinguished as crews entered the building and found the source.
A mobile ventilation unit was used to respond to the second-alarm fire.
It’s unclear what cause the fire or what the nature of the possible explosion was.