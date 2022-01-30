Warm weather returns to Central Illinois as we head into the work week. Temperatures will top out in the 40’s Monday and Tuesday.
As our next storm systems starts to move through Tuesday afternoon, the warm weather creates a concern as rain will transition into snow. As this transition begins, freezing rain (pink) leading to ice could be a concern.
Temperatures will try to rebound Wednesday afternoon into the lower 30’s, but those who make it to the freezing point, once again, have to deal with the possibility of freezing rain and ice (pink). This concern is highest near the I-70 corridor.
Anyone along and north of the I-72 and I-74 corridor will see some ice form, but ultimately snow will be the major concern. Snow Probabilities for multiple inches are highest in this area.
While there is still time to forecast and for more data to come in, our Stormcenter Meteorologists are certain that this system will create dangerous road conditions.
