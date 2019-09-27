URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois health center notified students and instructors in the Chemistry Department of a possible case of mumps on campus.
Officials at the McKinley Health Center say the possible, though low probability, case of mumps has been reported on campus and onset of symptoms was September 19th. However, it is not a confirmed case.
The McKinley Health Center says, "with the current situation, if this were a confirmed case of mumps and individuals were exposed and infected, we would expect to see symptoms appearing prior to October 10. "
Mumps is transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact with an infected individual. The incubation period is 16 to 18 days from exposure to onset of symptoms. The infected individual is infectious for up to seven days prior to symptoms and up to about seven days after onset.
The University says all students should be covered by the the MMR vaccine, except those with a medical or religious waiver.