CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp is asking people to vote yes to a one percent tax he said will benefit his community.
According to Kettelkamp, the jail and the sheriff's office are both in need of some major upgrades. To do that, the community would have to vote yes to the Public Safety Sales Tax.
"I hate to ask people to raise their taxes, but this is something that is coming right to Christian County," Kettelkamp said. "It's something desperately needed."
Jail Administrator Cecil Polley said a leaky roof, failing infrastructure and deteriorating windows are just a few of the problems the jail is currently facing.
"It's not just about building a new jail," Polley said. "It's about making things more efficient for Christian County."
The current jail was built in 1975. It was designed to house between 18 and 20 inmates.
"Currently, we're housing 53 people," Polley said.
According to Polley, the jail averages more than 60 inmates at a time. In order to meet the demand, the area meant to be used as a gym has been converted into a 14-bed dorm.
"We don't have an area or a place where they can get out and stretch their legs and get away from the cell environment for a while," Polley said.
If passed, Kettelkamp breaks down what would be taxed.
"It's tangible retail. Groceries will not be taxed. Pharmacy, farm equipment will not be taxed. Vehicles will not be taxed," Kettelkamp said. "It's like you go to Casey's, and you buy soda and something to eat there, you're going to put a penny on every dollar you spent there."
Kettlekamp said the revenue would not only help improve living conditions for inmates, but it would also help improve the quality of work for employees at the sheriff's office.
"People do make mistakes, but they are still human beings. If they've been in jail, they shouldn't be subject to inhumane living conditions. I'm not saying that's happening, but it's pretty bad," Kettelkamp said. "Our investigators need a new office and we need a new evidence vault."
Most importantly, Kettelkamp said this would increase public safety for those in Christian County.
"The public really depends on us convicting criminals, and we need a good place, a safe place to store evidence," Kettelkamp said. "Right now, it's really bad."
Voting on the 2021 consolidated election ballot goes now through April 6. If passed, the sheriff said the tax could generate more than $2.3 million a year.
