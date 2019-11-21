CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating alleged sexual abuse by students to a classmate, police said Thursday.
A detective is looking into accusations of "a sexual assault or abuse" that concerns a student who attends The High School of St. Thomas More, located at 3901 N. Mattis Ave. in Chamapign. The News-Gazette spoke with Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer, who said the complaint is "centered around male students".
Shaffer said no further details could be released because the complaint involves juveniles. He said the allegations involve something that happened late the previous week and was reported Tuesday to police through school leaders.
There are no arrests as of Thursday night.
A letter sent to parents Wednesday by Principal Sr. Bridget Martin talked about a "situation" leading to a criminal investigation. She said leaders "dealt with the situation on a school level" and had talked to everyone involved.
“The events that have occurred do not reflect our school values nor our commitment to providing a safe learning environment” she said in the letter. “Neither I nor our administration will tolerate these actions, and so we want you to know that we are committed to keeping our students safe.”