RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Rantoul Police Department, a shooting was reported during a vigil held for an 18-year-old man on Thursday night.
Jordan Richardson was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting in Rantoul on Wednesday. Details released by the department say that Richardson was shot during a chase when he turned toward an officer with a gun in his hand.
During a vigil held for him on Thursday night, witnesses stated that a person armed with a rifle began shooting in the area and possibly toward the crowd around 9 p.m. Initial estimates stated that there were around 100 people in attendance.
Witnesses also stated that multiple people were shot but the department has not yet located any victims or received reports from area hospitals.
This investigation is still active.
Related Links
- Rantoul PD releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
- Illinois man fatally shot by officer after fleeing traffic stop identified as 18-year-old
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rantoul Police Department or Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.