CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A chase with a possible wanted suspect ends in Christian County.
Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News on Saturday Montgomery County officials spotted a possible wanted suspect's vehicle near Hillsboro. Law enforcement attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect did not stop and a chase ensued.
The suspect led police through Nokomis and into Christian County. Sheriff Kettelkamp said law enforcement in Christian County assisted in attempting to pull the suspect over.
The suspect was eventually stopped 5 miles south of Assumption on US-51.
A heavy police presence was seen blocking the road just north of Pana near US-51 and E 800 N Road.
No other details were provided.
This is a developing story and details will be added as information is provided.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.