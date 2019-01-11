(WAND) - As the area prepares for a big snow moving in this weekend, the Postal Service is asking you to do you part to help mailmen make their deliveries.
The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
"Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow," said Gateway District Manager Charles A Sciurba. "Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered."
If you have a door delivery coming, make sure sidewalks, steps and porches are clear.
For curbside delivery, remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to mailboxes clear for letter carriers.