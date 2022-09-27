CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area.
The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
“Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of Potbelly. “They are consistent with our multi-unit franchise development strategy and in line with what we’re looking to accomplish with our previously announced Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative. We are very excited to execute these development deals with such high quality franchisees and we look forward to sharing other deals as they are signed.”
Five locations will be popping up in the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area under the direction of entrepreneur Rob Wilbern.
Wilburn runs a Certified Public Accounting firm, an automotive dealership, several other businesses, and previously self-developed a restaurant concept in Springfield.
“The support of the leadership team is what drew me to Potbelly – I was looking at a couple of different franchise opportunities and did a good amount of research. Potbelly stood out among the rest,” said Wilbern. “Plus, the quality of food and extensive menu is unmatched. With a large student population and active residential and business community in the area, we’re confident Potbelly’s toasty sandwiches and robust rewards programs will be a hit.”
For more information on Potbelly franchise opportunities, visit www.potbelly.com/franchising-why-potbelly.
