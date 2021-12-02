DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials are considering expanding commercial dock facilities in Nelson Park due to high public demand.
A press release said the Decatur City Council will consider the potential expansion on Dec. 6. The proposal is a joint venture with the Decatur Park District, along with a local company that will build the docks.
The selected site is on the southwestern edge of the existing marina area and is adjacent to the breakwater, where it will displace the least number of existing docks.
Dock owners who are displaced will get the first choice to move to the new docks, should leaders approve the project.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center.
"The proposed MOU between the City and the Park District will serve as a template for future leases and future enlargement of dock facilities at Lake to Decatur so more boaters can be served," the release said.
People can learn more by contacting the city manager's office at (217)424-2801.
