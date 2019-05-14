PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The pool of potential jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a Chinese University of Illinois scholar has been narrowed down.
Brendt Christensen is set to stand trial for the kidnapping and murder of Yinying Zhang. Zhang's body still has not been found, but she is presumed dead by the FBI.
The News Gazette reports 175 potential jurors were deemed ineligible by both the prosecution and defense in the death-penalty case.
476 potential jurors still remain in the pool.
Those potential jurors will be brought into the federal courthouse in Peoria in groups of 20 over the next three weeks.
Zhang was last seen on June 9, 2017, getting into Christensen's car on campus.
Christensen told the FBI he let her out a few blocks away after she got upset.
He has pleaded not guilty.
The News Gazette reports the final jury selection is set to begin June 3.