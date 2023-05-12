SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pothole repairs on Interstate 55 and I-72 in Sangamon County begin Monday, May 15.
One lane of traffic in both directions will always be open while work takes place at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 6 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
