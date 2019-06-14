MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police made a big drug bust when a car stopped near Bloomington was found to have 143 pounds of marijuana inside.
Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 74 near south Bloomington after seeing a traffic violation.
An ISP canine alerted to the odor of illegal drugs.
When troopers searched the SUV, they said they found 143 pounds of cannabis, 14 pounds of mushrooms, and 9 pounds of cannabis wax.
36-year-old Amber Widner of Bozeman, Montana was arrested for Controlled Substance Trafficking and Cannabis Trafficking.
A McLean County judge set her bond at $75,000 cash.